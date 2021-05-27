A Terre Haute man is jailed in the slaying of his 72-year-old mother.
Michael C. Wilson, 40, was located in Owen County and arrested, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Thursday evening.
Wilson was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges including murder and auto theft, the sheriff said.
Sheriff's deputies responded to 7755 Carlisle St. in southern Vigo County on a death investigation about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. They discovered Gayle Wilson, 72, dead in the home and immediately began a homicide investigation.
Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Michael Wilson was being sought for questioning, and they put out a public request for information on anyone who might have seen him or the silver 2017 Subaru Outback with plate number 830TKR that he was thought to be driving.
A lockout at nearby Dixie Bee Elementary and Honey Creek Middle School was announced about noon Thursday and continued through the end of the school day, with dismissal proceeding as normal.
The Carlisle Street address is close to both schools south of Terre Haute.
Wilson has a prior arrest in connection with a 2012 incident at the same location, which is where his parents resided.
Police were called to the house in January 2012 when a neighbor reported hearing a possible domestic disturbance at the house. Responding officers arrived and found the house on fire and a man refusing to come out.
Emergency responders made entry and took the man into custody. They also found the man’s father unresponsive in the attached garage. An autopsy determined the father had died of natural causes.
Wilson was charged with arson and battery in connection with that incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.