A Terre Haute man was arrested in Dana on Saturday night.
At 10:33 p.m. Vermillion County Sheriff's deputies were called to Charlie's Pizza in Dana in reference to an intoxicated male throwing items at the building. Upon arrival, Charlie's Pizza staff told officers that the male had thrown a large rock at the building, turned over a picnic table and shattered a windshield of an employee's vehicle with a brick.
Officers located the suspect, identified as Ricky D. Higgins Jr., 33, of Terre Haute, asleep in a ditch on State Road 71 near Dana Tire. Higgins made verbal threats to officers and then tried to flee the scene on foot. He was taken into custody.
Officers also found broken windows at the Dana Fertilizer building as well as a road sign and sand bag in the highway.
A portable breath test showed that Higgins had a .17% BAC. He was transported to the Vermillion County Jail where he was booked in on the following charges of criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, intimidation disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Higgins is being held on $7,000 bond with 10% allowed.
The suspect had injuries on his face but deputies say they are not from any interaction with law enforcement and Higgins declined to say what had happened to him.
