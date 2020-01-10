A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with the July 2019 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 41 South.
John A. Bartlett, 51, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 12:53 p.m. today on a charge of robbery.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Plasse, detectives received tips that led them to Barlett. A search warrant was executed today leading to the arrest of Barlett.
He is now set to appear in Vigo Superior Court 3 on Monday.
