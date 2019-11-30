A Terre Haute man was arrested Saturday morning after leaving the scene of an accident, according to Indiana State Police.
Ian C. Wilson, 19, was arrested and faces charges of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, minor consumption and open alcohol container.
Wilson is scheduled to appear 11 a.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 5.
At 7:21 a.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police and Vigo County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident on west Lombardi Drive, just west of State 63, according to a news release from ISP Sgt. Matt Ames.
Police said Wilson was driving his pickup truck west on Lombardi when he left the road, striking a tree, and launching the truck airborne.
Police said the truck landed on its passenger side and came to a stop after sliding into another tree.
Homeowners near the accident scene told police Wilson climbed from the truck and started walking away from the accident. He was later found half a mile away, on foot, by police.
Investigation found Wilson had a blood alcohol concentration of .22%, police said.
Wilson was injured and taken to Regional Hospital.
