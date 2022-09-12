A Terre Haute man has been arrested and faces charges of rape and sexual battery, according to Indiana State Police.
State police initiated a criminal investigation in June after receiving information from a Shelburn town marshal concerning allegations of sexual assault against a Terre Haute resident.
According to a state police investigation, Kevin J. Fallon, 68, of Terre Haute, had allegedly forced himself on a male for sexual gratification. This alleged incident took place in Vigo County.
After reviewing the investigation, the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office asked for a warrant to be issued for Fallon’s arrest. A warrant was issued by Vigo Superior Court Division 6 on Monday, and Fallon was arrested on the active warrant without incident.
He faces charges of rape, level 3 felony and sexual battery, level 6 felony.
He is currently being held in the Vigo County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
Susie’s Place assisted in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.