A Terre Haute man was arrested Wednesday afternoon following a robbery at a Marathon Gas station and convenience store on U.S. 41.
Derrick Wilson, 35, was booked into Vigo County Jail on a charge of robbery. He is held without bond pending an appearance in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Police responded to Marathon gas station on Poplar about 4:40 p.m. to a report of a robbery, according to a post on the Terre Haute Police Department's Facebook page.
Police said Wilson stole items from the gas station and threatened to kill the clerk and another man with a screwdriver when confronted
Officers later found and arrested Wilson at Seventh and Oaks streets.
