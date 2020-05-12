Haute City Center, formerly Honey Creek Mall, will open May 15 with reduced hours and limited entrance access, according to a release from mall owners Out of the Box Ventures LLC.
The mall will open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mall doors will be unlocked 30 minutes prior to opening.
The public can enter the mall from the main entrance, food court entrance and the bus stop/former bank entrance.
Employees will have access to the north and south delivery docks/compactor areas.
Areas of the mall that will remain closed until further notice include the children’s play area, kiddie rides, photo booths and vending. Massage chairs will remain closed, as will the soft seating areas. There will be limited tables and chairs in the food court, Auntie Anne’s and Second Cup seating areas.
The opening is in line with Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Stage 2" state reopening plan; Stage 2 runs through May 23 as now projected.
Stage 2 allows retail to open at 50% of capacity, mall common areas limited to 25% capacity and daily screening of employees.
The plan recommends employees and customers wear face coverings and continue to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet.
Stores will be required to meet the guidelines set forth by the governor and must monitor the 50% capacity level.
