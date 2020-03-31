In a measure to "stop the (financial) bleeding," the Terre Haute Sanitary Board Tuesday agreed to halt construction work on the city's new wastewater lift station amid rising costs.
The move is needed as the expense to remove contaminated water from city property off the 2500 block of Prairieton Road will exceed the cap of 20 percent on project change orders. Twenty percent of the city's $54 million project is $10.8 million.
"We have hit a snag. We have already paid out about $18 million to treat contaminated water and work on this project. We can't sustain that," said City Engineer Chuck Ennis. "We only have so much bond money and bonding capacity."
The city has been in discussion with the contractor to modify is contract "to where we can button up the project so we are not incurring these ongoing costs that the contractor is entitled to because of delays. We need to go back to the drawing board," Ennis told the board.
Kokosing Industrial Inc. was awarded a more than $54.4 million, 740-day construction contract in February, 2019, for the new main lift station and an addition to the city’s high-rate treatment plant.
That project has been halted since Oct. 28, after hundreds of fish were killed in a contained lagoon pond. Groundwater was being pumped into the pond as a contractor dug down more than 40 feet as part of the new lift station project.
Three companies conducted pilot filtration testing for dewatering, with cost projections ranging from $2.3 million to $5 million. The city has selected Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Calgon Carbon, which had estimated dewatering costs at about $4 million.
However, it has been determined that decontamination would require 15 to 20 million gallons of water per day and that capacity would require a treatment site of up to 5 or 6 acres, Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department, said after the meeting. That is property the city doesn't have, Ennis said, and would make the project too costly.
Utz said part of the added expense includes a requirement from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to remove iron content from treated water, prior to its release into the Wabash River.
Ennis said the city can continue on work to expand the city's high flow rate treatment facility and install two parallel forced mains across Prairieton Road, as well as repaving Prairieton Road.
Utz said a change order is needed to make a deduction in cost of the project. Board Attorney Terry Modesitt said the Sanitiary Board would need to make a final approval on a change order since it will be over 20 percent of the project.
Tim Adams, vice president of the board who served as board president for the meeting, said the move is needed "to stop the bleeding." The city had been paying more than $30,000 daily to contractors on the project, including costs of an idled crane.
Ennis said solutions could include redesigning the project with a "slurry wall" that would keep out contaminated water while a new lift station is constructed. It would require the cost of constructing that wall, then decontaminating any water within that wall, lower costs of decontamination. The city will need to redesign that work and rebid that section.
"We don't know if that is feasible or not yet," Ennis said. "Any project from here on out, we are going to run into the same problem, so we are looking at other options."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
