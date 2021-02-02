The entity that will operate Terre Haute's planned new casino is now known as Lucy Luck Gaming, according to an announcement from Greg Gibson, casino chairman.
Gibson hopes to announce a groundbreaking date in the coming weeks.
In Terre Haute, Lucy Luck plans a 100,000-square-foot, $125 million enterprise to be operated under the Hard Rock International brand and called the Rocksino.
The casino operator was formerly known as Spectacle Jack. The change occurred Dec. 21, according to information from the Indiana Gaming Commission.
The casino will bring economic development opportunities and 500-plus new jobs to the gaming industry and the west-central Indiana region, according to a news release provided through RJL Solutions.
“We look forward to bringing this state-of-the-art facility to Terre Haute," Gibson stated. "Our collaboration with Hard Rock International has expanded upon our vision to create economic opportunities for our region and state.”
Gibson’s two children, Jack and Lucy, are often the namesake of his various business endeavors.
“The Terre Haute community will be the first endeavor for the Lucy Luck Gaming brand,” Gibson said. “The community has embraced and fought for this project, and we are certainly looking forward to bringing this project to fruition.”
Lucy Luck is a Terre Haute, Indiana casino development and entertainment entity, according to the website lucyluckgaming.com.
"With strong roots in Indiana, Lucy Luck is committed to investing in its community and providing quality entertainment to visitors in and around Indiana, and across the Midwest and the nation," the website states.
By way of a wagering tax and supplemental wagering tax, a Terre Haute casino is projected to generate more than $7 million for local governments and for business development
The Tribune-Star will provide more information as it becomes available.
