Terre Haute Farmers Market 'in a growth pattern'

Shopping locally to support neighbors who own their own businesses is vital to the survival of those businesses. The Terre Haute Farmers Market offers a place for the community to connect with with local growers who bring the freshest produce.
The market’s summer season will return to the Meadows Shopping Center parking lot May 15. It will feature about 25 local growers and artisans with freshly picked seasonal produce, farm fresh meat and eggs, baked goods and craft items every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We have about five new vendors who will be participating this year, so that’s a good indicator that we’re in a growth pattern,” said Market Manager Carrie Shoffstall. “The Farmers Market has even been an incubator to a couple of vendors who plan to open their own brick and mortars.”
Schoffstall said visitors can ask the vendors questions and develop relationships to learn about organic gardening methods.
“If you’re a food nerd like me, you’ll appreciate learning how much effort these vendors put into their gardening and baking,” Schoffstall said.
In addition, the Farmers Market offers live music and entertainment that features local acoustic musicians. Several Kids’ Day festivals throughout the summer season encourage children to participate in various craft activities.
The market operates as a non-for-profit; all the money raised is used to help the market grow and stays in the community. Duke Energy is sponsoring this year’s Share-the-Harvest program, allowing the market and customers to donate fresh foods to local food banks.
The market’s winter season operates at the Meadows on the first Saturday of each month from October to May.
Interested in becoming a vendor or a sponsor? Vendor applications and sponsorship opportunities may be found at: terrehautefarmersmarket.com. For further information, call 812-316-5227 or email terrehautefarmersmkt@gmail.com.
