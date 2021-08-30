Linc and Kathy Hobbs of Terre Haute have made a $50,000 investment to significantly impact the graduation and career outcomes of Ivy Tech Community College students, according to a college news release.
Their gift will aid in the growth of existing scholarship programs, and in the development of new structures for supporting Ivy Tech Terre Haute scholarship recipients.
The couple took a unique path in arriving at their decision to invest in education.
In spring 2020, as the pandemic disrupted normal activities, Linc and Kathy Hobbs established a new habit of taking daily walks throughout Terre Haute. When they walked the paths surrounding Ivy Tech’s campus, they began discussing the college’s role in the community.
“With both of us nearing retirement, we wanted to make a difference within our community,” said Linc Hobbs. “We prayed about this for a period of time and were led to the Ivy Tech campus numerous times.”
“We both wanted to have a hands-on approach to helping students,” Hobbs said. “We look forward to helping where we can. We also want to encourage any person in this community to help the next generation through a financial commitment or to get involved in a student’s life.”
The Hobbses’ gift will fund 10 additional students to receive the Ivy Tech Thrive On! Scholarship. The scholarship, established by Steve and Lori Danielson, will now support 20 recipients annually for the next two years.
The scholarship aims to develop the next generation of local leaders. Recipients receive $1,000 living stipends, renewable for up to two years, and participate in Ivy Tech leadership development programming.
Scholarship recipients are traditionally students entering Ivy Tech directly from high school. The Hobbses’ gift expands scholarship eligibility to adult, non-traditional students, allowing the scholars funded by their gift to be any age.
Additionally, Linc and Kathy Hobbs have worked with campus leadership to develop a model for expanding career guidance and mentorship opportunities to Ivy Tech scholarship recipients.
A dedicated mentor will meet one-on-one with Ivy Tech scholarship recipients to offer individualized career guidance. The mentor will also connect students with campus resources and faculty who can offer industry-specific insight and community connections.
“The Hobbses’ commitment will help students distinguish clear pathways toward graduation and employment,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “Their foresight in recognizing this need will also benefit local employers, as approximately 85% of Ivy Tech Terre Haute graduates stay within the Wabash Valley after graduation.”
More than $300,000 will be awarded to Ivy Tech Terre Haute students in the 2021-22 academic year. Ivy Tech Terre Haute serves Vigo, Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties.
The second eight-week term begins Oct. 20. To apply for Ivy Tech scholarships and get started at Ivy Tech, apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow and visit ivytech.edu/scholarships.
