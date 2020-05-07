Two Wabash Valley health care facilities are among 28 in Indiana to receive federal funding to expand testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Terre Haute's Wabash Valley Health Center was awarded $177,344 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Also, Valley Professionals Community Health Center in Clinton was awarded $390,124 in HHS funds, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The total federal funds for testing at 28 health centers in Indiana is $10,980,583, according to an HHS news release Thursday afternoon.

Nationwide, nearly $583 million was awarded to 1,385 HRSA-funded health centers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight U.S. territories to support their testing capacity. Nearly 88 percent of HRSA-funded health centers report testing patients, with more than 65 percent offering walk-up or drive-up testing.

HHS says health centers are currently providing more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities.

Thursday’s funding for health centers is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act enacted by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on April 24. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, additional funding for hospitals and healthcare providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

“Widespread testing is a critical step in reopening America, and health centers are vital to making testing easily accessible, especially for underserved and minority populations," HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in the release. "Further, because health centers can help notify contacts of patients who test positive, they will continue playing an important role in cooperating with state and local public health departments.”

HRSA-funded health centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of their local communities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

“Health centers are a first line of defense, as they are testing for coronavirus and delivering high-quality primary care to our nation’s most vulnerable populations.” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “In the fight against COVID-19, we must marshal all of our resources to keep Americans healthy and care for those who become ill.”

Previous federal outlays through HRSA to U.S. health centers to address the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $1.42 billion.