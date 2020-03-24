Terre Haute City Council President George Azar this afternoon announced the cancellation of the City Council's meetings previously scheduled for April.
Azar said the decision was based on the information from Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order, the Indiana State Department of Health and public health recommendations by the CDC and WHO.
No determination has been made for new meeting dates.
Updates will be sent as more information becomes available to the City Council, Azar said in a news release. Media notifications will be sent if a special meeting is called.
Visit the city's website at TerreHaute.In.Gov for updated information.
