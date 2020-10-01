Terre Haute City Council unanimously approved Thursday a $96 million operating budget for 2021 and salary ordinances that include a 3% pay increase for city employees.

Mayor Duke Bennett said he is proud the budget is about $550,000 less than was appropriated for 2020, all while navigating the uncertainties of COVID-19’s impact on revenue, giving employees a raise and outfitting Terre Haute Police Department with body cameras.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“It may not sound like a lot in a $96 million budget, but it pays for all the cuts we’ve made and positions us to deal with any loss of revenue next year,” Bennett said.

He said cutting the budget where the city can afford to now — versus the typical 3-to-4% annual budget increase — will help lessen the anticipated revenue losses next year and in 2022.

“We’ll have some loss of revenue next year because of COVID, even if things get better in the next few months,” Bennett said.

“And in ’22 we’ll take an even bigger hit, just because the effects being delayed getting to us.”

He said the budgeting around those unknowns and still offering a budget that provides for all the city’s services makes next year’s budget feel like a success.

“We’re moving forward and still able to make it all work,” Bennett said. “It’s been a challenge, going back to the COVID especially, but I feel really good that we’re going to finish this year strong, get through next year OK and prepare for 2022.”

City Council also approved the salary ordinances for next year.

The only ordinances to face scrutiny were those for mayor and city council.

Council member Martha Crossen, D- District 6, said that with all that’s going on it feels “unseemly to give raises to those of us who are responsible for this part of our city’s operations.”

Council member Todd Nation, D- District 4, joined Crossen in opposing a 3% raise for the mayor, but the measure passed 7-2.

The salary ordinance for city council, which represented a $420/year raise, also passed.

Council President George Azar, D-at-large, acknowledged how awkward it is for council members to vote on whether or not to give themselves a raise. But, he said, it’s what the state asks the council to do.

The measure passed 5-4. Crossen, Nation, Curtis DeBaun IV and Tammy Boland voted against the measure.

The mayor had not received a raise in six years while the City Council had not given itself a raise since 2008.

City Council also approved an eight-year personal property tax abatement plus a seven-year real property tax abatement for KJB Holdings LLC., which seeks to construct a printing building at 1300 Ohio St.

Under the real property tax abatement, the company would pay $41,408 in taxes over seven years, with $54,891 in taxes abated. The company for personal property would save $22,088 in taxes, paying $23,152 over the eight year abatement.

The company, owned by Kevin Bennett, seeks to build a 5,600-square foot, $325,000 building, plus add $520,000 of new equipment. The company plans to move its printing operations from Indianapolis to Terre Haute. The company states it intends to hire 11 to 20 employees over five years, with an annual payroll of $400,000 to $700,000.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.