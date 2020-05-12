While Indiana has slowly begun to reopen its economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Terre Haute Convention & Visitors Bureau is just starting to experience the initial declines in tax revenues after restaurants, retail and the tourism industry abruptly shutdown in March and April.
The immediately visible impact on the Convention & Visitors Bureau is from the county's innkeepers tax, paid when someone stays overnight in a hotel or motel.
That tax fuels the bureau's ability to host and market sporting and festival events, which fill hotel rooms and seats in restaurants. Such events also impact other areas of Vigo County's economy, including fuel sales and retailing.
"We have seen a drop of more than $93,000 in collections in year to date totals from this time last year," said David Patterson, executive director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"I think the next couple of months is when we will really see the difference" in year-to-year funding, he said Tuesday during a meeting of the bureaus' board via conference call.
Last year through April, the bureau collected $599,871 from the innkeepers that. Now that figure is $506,169. The collections were down more than $62,000 in March, but statewide restrictions were not fully imposed for the entire month.
Luckily, Patterson said, the county had sporting events - such as college and high school swimming, basketball and bowling - in January and February as well as a small part of March that provided tax monthly collections ranging from more than $112,000 to more than $130,000.
And the CVB has funding to meet current expenses, which range from utilities to a $125,000 bond payment for a new Terre Haute Convention Center.
"If we didn't collect a penny this year, we have more than $1.7 million to meet all of our commitments, including bond payments," Patterson said. "We've got an email from the Indiana Department of Revenue stating that we made about $2.5 million in revenue last year.
"We are okay for this year, but if this goes on for three years, that is a different story, but we are hoping to come right back next year as if nothing ever happened," Patterson said.
Such a comeback, Patterson said, will depend on sporting and festivals in the fall - the biggest time of the year for tourism in Vigo County - and what governing bodies such as the NCAA will permit at events such as college football games and cross country meets as far as attendance.
Vigo County is slated to host the NCAA Division 3 Cross Country Championships this fall. The county has hosted the NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships 13 times.
"Everything has been enacted on the side of safety and everyone has canceled or postponed events and now, in a reemergence, we will see how the new rules will be done and what restrictions will be made on fall events and attendees. That is something we don't know yet," Patterson said.
Ball State study
A preliminary projection on the impact on Indiana's local tax revenue was made by the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. In an April 9 release, that study forecast two scenarios -- one with recovery coming in the later half of the year and another forecasting a slow recovery through the end of the year.
That study estimates a loss on innkeepers tax for Vigo County ranging from more than $16,500 to more than $30,000 and estimates losses of more than $133,000 to more than $267,000 from food and beverage taxes.
Additionally, the study estimates more than $3.5 million to more than $5.1 million from lost local income tax revenues for Vigo County.
More than 600,000 Hoosiers have filed for unemployment since early March. And more than 5,300 residents of Vigo County had filed for unemployment through mid April.
"Right now, those are just that, estimates and projections," said Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble. "I don't think at this early stage than anybody can come up with anything accurate. It is too early to tell how long this recession will last," the auditor said, adding economic recovery may likely extend through the end of 2021.
"A lot of the recovery depends on people's confidence and when they decide to get back out" into the economy, Bramble said.
Last week, Vigo County received $175,000 from its county food and beverage tax, a figure Bramble said is about average.
However, average is not on the horizon, he said.
"That payment would have been for February (food and beverage tax) collections, so we are a month or more away before (tax revenues) really start sliding," Bramble said.
"I expect food and beverage collections to drop somewhat as restaurants were closed. And I expect all local tax revenues to be much worse. The shock has not hit yet."
