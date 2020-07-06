The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department has released the schedule for SummerFest 2020 at Fairbanks Park, which is July 10 through July 18.

The schedule is:

Friday, July 10: Carnival opens at 5 p.m. Ride from 5 pm to close for one price; wrist bands are $25.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Saturday, July 11: Carnival opens at 2 p.m. Ride from 2 to 6 p.m. for one price, $20 or ride from 6 to 10 p.m. for one price, $25.

Sunday, July 12: Carnival opens at 4 p.m. Ride from 4 to 10 p.m. for one price, $25.

Monday, July 13, through Thursday, July 16: Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Ride from 6 to 10 p.m. for one price, $20.

Friday, July 17: Carnival opens at 6 p.m. Ride from 6 p.m. to close for one price, $25.

Saturday, July 18: Carnival opens at 4 p.m. Ride from 4 to 10 pm for one price, $25.

Tickets also are available for each day at $1.25 each or 22 for $25. All rides take two or more tickets. All times are weather permitting.

Carnival operator Luehrs Rides Inc. says it will incorporate the following safety measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luehrs says these meet or exceed all Disney Theme Parks guidelines and or the Global Attractions Industry (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions ) guidelines.

• Employees temperatures will be taken and recorded daily. Any employee with a temperature of 100.4 Degrees or higher will not be allowed to work and sent home.

• All employees must wear facemasks.

• Employees are to wear gloves in accordance with CDC Guidelines

• Employees will be educated how to social distance between patrons and employees

• Plexiglas protection between employees and patrons as needed

• Limiting riders to help separate patrons to accomplish social distancing guidelines

• Markings or cones to be used in waiting lines to indicate 6-feet social distancing.

• Post signage throughout carnival to encourage patrons to follow CDC guidelines ( social distancing, hand washing, face masks ) and remind high-risk patrons or ill patrons to remain at home.

• Hand sanitizers will be provided at every ride or attraction.

• Thoroughly disinfect and sanitize all equipment daily.

• A cleaning crew will be on site to continuously sanitize (wipe off) all frequently touched surfaces such as hand rails, lap bars, and counters.

• Reduce the number of riding devices, food stands, games and attractions to ensure the patrons may social distance properly.