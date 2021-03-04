The Terre Haute Regional Airport is conducting a public meeting this evening to provide information on the Terre Haute Regional Airport Gateway Strategic Plan.
The public is invited to gather information and provide input. Airport representatives and the Strategic Plan project team will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
The event is from 4:30 to 7 p.m., with a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m.
It will take place at the Terre Haute Regional Airport Terminal, 521 S. Airport St.
For more information, please visit HUF.com or call 317-669-2662.
Due to COVID-19, a webinar will be available. For those who wish to participate in the webinar, email Monica@Newhouse.Associates for meeting information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.