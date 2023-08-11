The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a one-day, rolling roadblock on I-70 starting on or after Aug. 20 near Terre Haute.
Crews will be installing a fiber optic cable line across I-70 east and west.
Workers will pull the strand and fiber across I-70, between S. Stultz Street and S. Beddow Street (between mile marker 12.4 and 12.5). This operation will be happening between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., weather permitting
If weather is an issue, the alternative date for this operation is Aug. 21.
INDOT urges motorists to slow down, use caution, and consider worker safety when traveling through a work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.