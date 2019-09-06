Jeep Junkies and Team of Mercy have teamed up for a fundraising event Saturday.
Registration for the suicide awareness drive is from 11 a.m. to noon at Show Me's, and the cost is $25 per vehicle. T-shirts can be purchased for $15.
The event includes four other stops, at Charlie's Pub and Grub, Pizza Gallery [6710 Wabash], the Bad Apple Saloon in Cory and ending at Big Willy's Lakehouse in Staunton.
Activities at Big Willy's will include a 50/50 drawing, music, raffle items, food and floating lanterns to remember those lives lost to suicide.
One of the goals is to end the stigma associated with suicide and mental health.
It's the first year for the event, said Christina Crist, Team of Mercy executive director.
People can drive jeeps, motorcycles or cars. "It's open to everyone," Crist said. The event at Big Willy's also is open to anyone.
Proceeds will benefit Team of Mercy, which provides aid through advocacy and/or emotional support to those who have lost a loved one to suicide. It also aims to increase suicide awareness, focusing on prevention and education to the Wabash Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.