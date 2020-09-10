Team of Mercy hosts 4th annual vigil

Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Christina Crist of Team of Mercy speaks during Thursday’s vigil.

Thursday marked the 4th Annual Team of Mercy Vigil on the steps of Terre Haute City Hall. 

Wendy and Paris Bailey spoke at Thursday’s vigil about the importance of supporting loved ones during difficult times. Wendy lost her brother, Ricky House, to suicide last year. 

After featured speakers like Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and others, names of local suicide victims were read while participants lit candles.

