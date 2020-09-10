Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeParticipants of the vigil light their candles.
Austen Leake
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake (left to right) Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, and Chief Deputy Steve Meng stand with candles during the reading of the names portion of the vigil.
Austen Leake
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Christina Crist of Team of Mercy speaks during Thursday’s vigil.
Austen Leake
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Sharing their story: Wendy (right) and Paris Bailey (left) speak at Thursday’s vigil about the importance of supporting loved ones during difficult times. Wendy lost her brother Ricky House to suicide last year. This year marked the 4th Annual Team of Mercy Vigil on the step of Terre Haute City Hall. After featured speakers like Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and others, names of local suicide victims were read while participants lit candles.
Austen Leake
featured
Team of Mercy hosts 4th annual vigil
Tribune-Star staff report
1 of 2
Tribune-Star/Austen LeakeParticipants of the vigil light their candles.
Austen Leake
Tribune-Star/Austen Leake (left to right) Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, and Chief Deputy Steve Meng stand with candles during the reading of the names portion of the vigil.
Austen Leake
Thursday marked the 4th Annual Team of Mercy Vigil on the steps of Terre Haute City Hall.
Wendy and Paris Bailey spoke at Thursday’s vigil about the importance of supporting loved ones during difficult times. Wendy lost her brother, Ricky House, to suicide last year.
After featured speakers like Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and others, names of local suicide victims were read while participants lit candles.
TERRE HAUTE [mdash] Harold Keith Holt, 87, of Terre Haute passed away on September 9, 2020 at Greenwood Healthcare Center. He was born on September 15, 1932 to James Holt and Nellie Holt (Wilton). Harold is preceded in death by parents and beloved wife Elois Holt (Roan). He is survived by hi…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.