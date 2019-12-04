A beginning teacher's salary would increase $3,000 — to $38,000 — for those with a bachelor's degree under a proposed collective bargaining agreement ratified by Vigo County School Corp. teachers Tuesday, according to terms of the settlement obtained by the Tribune-Star.
The current beginning salary for teachers with a bachelor's is $35,000.
A new teacher with a master's degree would make $40,000, up from the current $36,850, and a new teacher with a doctorate degree would make $46,500 [up from the current $42,900] under the proposal, which still requires School Board approval.
The pay increases will take effect Jan. 1. The agreement does not call for retroactive pay.
The Vigo County Teachers Association and school board representatives reached a tentative agreement the Friday before Thanksgiving; information was presented to teachers at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Monday, and teachers who are union members voted Tuesday.
Mark Lee, VCTA president, said membership approved the proposed contract by a vote of 624 in favor to 97 opposed.
"I believe many of those 97 opposed did not understand the proposed agreement or were provided false or poor information," he said.
He said that 87 percent of VCTA membership voted on the proposed agreement.
"Our bargaining team did an outstanding job in a difficult bargaining environment on behalf of our members and all teachers," Lee said.
The tentative agreement provides salary increases for other teachers as well — the greater of $38,000 or the salary after the following calculations:
• Those hired after May 10, 2005 shall receive a base increase of 5 percent;
• Those hired on or after May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 4 percent.
• Those hired prior to May 10, 1996 shall receive a base increase of 3 percent.
Health insurance costs would increase 5.5 percent, but those costs will be shared between the district and employee. The school district will continue to maintain the current percentages of board contributions, under the proposal.
Potential McLean closure
VCTA and the district also have agreed to school closing language procedures for McLean High School, should it occur. As part of a $4 million spending reduction plan, Superintendent Rob Haworth has proposed a redesign of alternative education, which includes closing McLean Education Center/High School.
Booker T. Washington would host alternative education, and traditional high schools would host self-contained special education rooms. McLean would be repurposed.
The closing of McLean as an alternative education site has not been approved by the board. If the board agrees to close McLean, language regarding closing procedures would be added to the Administrative Guidelines.
Posting requirement
Under a new law passed this year, the tentative agreement must be posted on the district website 72 hours prior to a public meeting where the school board discusses it. The school board must then conduct a separate meeting to ratify the contract.
Asked for comment, Haworth stated, "I would like to reserve comment until the entire process is completed. With regard to new state guidelines — the district will post the agreement on our website tomorrow [Thursday], present it to the board on Monday and then take action on the agreement after a 72 hour period."
Negotiations were delayed until results of the recent VCSC referendum were known. If the referendum hadn't passed, the district would have had to make $8 million in cuts instead of $4 million.
