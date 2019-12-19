Miss Indiana Tiarra Taylor introduced herself as being “a proud Sycamore” from Indiana State University at the start of NBC’s live national telecast of the Miss America competition Thursday night, but she was not selected as one of the 15 finalists.
“A proud Sycamore from Indiana State University and a soon to be first-generation graduate, I am Tiarra Taylor, Miss Indiana,” she said.
There were 51 candidates, including the District of Columbia.
Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier won the crown just minutes after wowing the crowd with science. Dressed in a lab coat, she gave a colorful chemistry demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.
Schrier said she hopes to “break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020” by being a “woman of science.”
Taylor had previously thanked the university community for its overwhelming support, and that support continued Thursday.
“Tiarra is a special person to have been chosen to compete at Miss America,” Indiana State University president Deborah J. Curtis said. “I know how hard she worked for this. Tiarra has represented ISU with class and grace. We are so proud of her.”
Preliminaries at Miss America were Sunday and Monday. During the talent competition, Taylor gave an emotional performance of the song “You Will Be Found.”
Her social impact pitch was titled, “What Disadvantaged Youth Need Most.” She drew on her experiences working at a youth center in her hometown of New Albany.
Taylor is a senior — and first-generation college student — who will graduate in May with a communication degree. She was a full-time student in the fall semester while preparing for Miss America and fulfilling the obligations of Miss Indiana.
No longer called contestants, the 51 women “candidates,” who hailed from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, competed for a $50,000 scholarship and the "job” of Miss America, a one-year paid position they hope to use as a public platform for their “social impact initiative.”
Miss America also switched from ABC back to NBC to broadcast the glitzy finale to an estimated 4.5 million viewers. And for the first time, preliminary events and the finale — held in Mohegan's 10,000-seat arena — are being streamed live on the NBC app.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
