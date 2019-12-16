Former Vigo County schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos intends to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to review the bribery charges pending against him in Marion County.
The criminal case filed last September against Tanoos in Marion County had been set for a hearing on Wednesday, but it has now been continued to March 18, 2020 in Indianapolis.
Attorneys for Tanoos on Friday afternoon filed a request for a continuance, citing their intent to file a petition to ask the Indiana Supreme Court to accept jurisdiction.
With no objection from the state, Marion Superior 4 Judge Lisa Borges granted the continuance.
The motion to continue says the matter is “still technically on appeal before the Indiana Court of Appeals despite their issuance of an opinion on the case.”
On Dec. 6, the appeals court issued its opinion that Judge Borges did not error in refusing to dismiss the charges, which Tanoos claimed were unclear and did not point to a specific crime being committed. The criminal case has been on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal filed in June was before the Court of Appeals.
The motion to continue also says a petition to transfer the case to the supreme court is due within 45 days after the Dec. 6 opinion was issued.
“It is unlikely the appeal will be complete within the next 60 days so Tanoos is requesting the status hearing be continued in approximately 70 days,” the motion states.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
Tanoos has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos’ defense team, led by attorney James Voyles, filed a mid-case appeal arguing that accepting dinners and tickets from a vendor doing business with the school corporation does not constitute bribery. The appeal also raises the argument that any Indiana public official could face prosecution for accepting gifts from an individual or organization.
