Former Vigo County schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review the bribery charges pending against him in Marion County.
A petition to transfer the case has been filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals, and cites three reasons for the transfer in the 11-page document.
The question presented to the Supreme Court is whether a public offical may be prosecuted for bribery in the absense of a specific official act, in this case, accepting a gift from vendor Energy Systems Group when the vendor ESG had no pending bids or contracts with the school district.
Tanoos has claimed the criminal case filed in September 2018 uses a generalized bribery theory that was rejected by Court of Appeals precedent in 1999. That criminal case has been on hold pending outcome of the ongoing appeals process.
In December, the appeals court upheld a decision by the Marion Superior Court to deny Tanoos' request to dismiss the criminal charges.
The petition filed this week says transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court is warranted because the appeals court decision conflicts with a previous decision repudiating a generalized bribery theory, and conflicts with how a public official's act must be interpreted under the U.S. Constitituion.
The petition also claims the appeals court has “decided a question of great public importance that has not, but should be, decided by” the Indiana Supreme Court.
This article will be updated.
