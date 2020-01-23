Former Vigo County schools Superintendent Danny Tanoos has asked the Indiana Supreme Court to review the bribery charges pending against him in Marion County.
An 11-page petition to transfer the case was filed Wednesday with the Indiana Court of Appeals.
In December, the appeals court upheld a decision by the Marion Superior Court to deny dismissal of the charges.
The question presented to the Supreme Court in the latest filing is whether a public official may be prosecuted for bribery in the absence of a specific official act, in this case, accepting a gift from vendor Energy Systems Group when the vendor ESG had no pending bids or contracts with the school district.
Tanoos has claimed the criminal case filed in September 2018 uses a generalized bribery theory that was rejected by Court of Appeals precedent in 1999. His case in Marion Superior Court 4 has been on hold pending outcome of the ongoing appeals.
The petition filed this week argues transfer to the Indiana Supreme Court is warranted because the appellate court decision conflicts with a previous decision repudiating a generalized bribery theory and conflicts with how a public official’s act must be interpreted.
The petition also claims the appeals court has “decided a question of great public importance that has not, but should be, decided by” the Indiana Supreme Court.
The Court of Appeals opinion impacts how business is conducted between public officials and those requesting assistance of public officials, the petition said. It uses the example of a donor buying a high-priced ticket to a reception for a legislator. If the donor speaks to the legislator about a particular issue, that could be construed as an attempt at bribery, the petition contends.
Another example given was of a vendor supplying yearbooks, class rings and other products for schools. That vendor can say it is “giving back” to the community when it donates to a particular school charity, the petition says, but the donation could be deemed bribery according to the current Court of Appeals opinion, Tanoos’ petition argues.
The petition also uses the example of Gov. Eric Holcomb promoting “joint branding and promotion efforts with the private sector” in the 2020 Next Level Agenda, saying those relationships could fall prey to arbitrary or politically motivated scrutiny by prosecutors.
The next step in the process is for the appeal to be sent to the Supreme Court justices. According to the court administration website, after the justices have reviewed the materials for each case requesting a petition to transfer, they meet in conference to talk about them. At their meetings, the justices take turns giving their opinions on whether the court should accept or deny a case. At this meeting, the justices also decide whether or not to hold an oral argument.
When at least three justices vote to reject the case, the request for transfer is denied. When the transfer is denied, the court notifies the clerk of the courts of their decision, and the appellate process ends.
If, on the other hand, at least three justices vote to hear the case, the transfer is granted. The justices then decide who will write the opinion of the court. No one outside of the court knows who will write the opinion until it is officially published. Once a draft opinion is written, the justice shares it with the other justices. Each justice reads and votes on each part of the opinion and has the option of submitting concurring or dissenting opinions.
On Dec. 6, the appeals court issued its opinion that Marion Superior Court 4 Judge Lisa Borges did not error in refusing to dismiss the three bribery charges, which Tanoos claimed were unclear and did not point to a specific crime being committed.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
Tanoos has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
