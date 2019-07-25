T.J. Maxx will open in its new Terre Haute location at Towne South Plaza on Aug. 8, the company said Thursday.
Towne South Plaza is in the 3600 block of U.S. 41 (Third Street) and is anchored by Best Buy.
T.J. Maxx is moving north into town from Honey Creek Commons Shopping Center, which is off U.S. 41 in Vigo County just south of Terre Haute and anchored by a Kohl's store.
T.J. Maxx is moving into a portion -- about 22,000 square feet -- of the of the former Gander Mountain space. Also coming soon to the former Gander Mountain space at Towne South is a Ross Dress for Less store.
“Our newest store in Terre Haute will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand name merchandise at the amazing prices T.J.Maxx is known for," company president Tim Miner said in a news release. “With a constant flow of new arrivals, we offer an exciting one-stop-shop that makes it easy for consumers to find what they want, take it home that day and save money at the same time.”
Grand opening hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 8. Reusable bags will be given to the first 500 customers.
Regular hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
The company says the store will feature an easy to shop layout, bright and spacious dressing rooms and a single-line queue for faster checkout.
