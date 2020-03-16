The Sheldon Swope Art Museum will be closed until March 31 in response to the concern about the coronavirus pandemic. The closing is effective immediately.
“Our Board of Managers met today and decided that this temporary closing to the public is the prudent decision,” said Fred J. Nation, executive director. “All programs, classes and tours are suspended, as well as admission to the museum,” Nation said. In addition, the Marilyn Pendergast Spring dinner on May 3 will be postponed.
The decision on reopening March 31 will be reviewed at a later date, taking into consideration the status of the pandemic, Nation said. “We understand this is a fluid situation, and we will adapt to changing circumstances,” he said.
“Our employees will continue to be paid until the museum reopens. Some will work from home and some will work at the museum when the situation is warranted though that will be minimized during this period,” Nation said.
During the last two weeks the Swope has suspended some events and instituted measures to protect the public and employees. However, rapidly changing circumstances have necessitated this decision.
