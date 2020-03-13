Southwest Sullivan School Corp. has announced it will close its schools Monday, March 16, and plans to reopen them Monday, April 6.
Here is Superintendent Chris Stitzle's message:
Thank you for your continued support of the Southwest School Corporation as we address the rapidly evolving Coronavirus pandemic.
SWSC is working closely with local health officials to determine the best course of action during this unprecedented time. After receiving guidance from the Governor, and through discussions with area school administrators, SWSC will close all schools beginning Monday, March 16. Schools will reopen Monday, April 6. All buildings will be closed to the public.
Sullivan County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. The purpose of school closure is to take a proactive approach to help mitigate the spread of illness through the practice of social distancing. Dr. Michael Gamble, Health Officer for the Sullivan County Health Department, recommends families make arrangements to self-isolate at home and avoid social gatherings in order to limit potential exposure.The extended closure also will allow time for additional cleaning of buildings and buses.
Please review the following details of our contingency plan during this closure:
· All schools will conduct eLearning March 16-19. Teachers and technical support will be available via email during scheduled office hours. Please see attachment regarding eLearning.
· Spring Break will be extended March 20-April 3. SWSC will apply the state waiver to the additional five days of Spring Break. Schools are not required to make-up days waived by the state.
· Students who do not have internet access will be provided hard copies of instructional packets to complete at home. If your child does not have internet access and has not received a packet, please contact your child’s school. School offices will be open Monday, March 16 for students or parents who need to pick up any educational materials or locker items.
· All school-related extracurricular activities, including athletic practices, will be canceled beginning March 16 until schools reopen.
· Meals will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates: March 17, March 18, March 31 and April 1. Food pick-up will be available at the following door locations: SHS door #15, SES and SMS door #23, and Carlisle door #1.
We recognize there will be questions during this time and we appreciate your patience as we work through the details. Administrators will re-evaluate this changing situation the week of March 30 to determine if additional measures are needed.
SWSC will continue to provide communication as information becomes available. Updates will be provided via school messenger, email, and the district website (www.swest.k12.in.us).
If you are unable to reach your child’s school and have questions during the school closure, please contact the SWSC Central Office at 812-268-6311.
