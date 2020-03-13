Southwest Parke schools will switch to an alternate schedule starting Monday and continuing through Friday, April 3.
A message from Superintendent Phil Harrison is below.
"In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, all Southwest Parke schools will operate on an alternative schedule beginning Monday, March 16 and continuing through Friday, April 3.
"There are no known positive tests within our corporation at this time. This change in operational procedure is a proactive attempt to reduce potential exposure.
Details of our plan may be found in the attached document. This document has been shared with parents via social media. An automated call will launch directly to parents at 4 PM today."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.