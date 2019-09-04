Terre Haute Police have shut down Fourth Street between Ohio Street and Wabash Avenue in downtown Terre Haute due to a suspicious package.
Police said a witness saw a suspicious package put into a mailbox and that, "between department policy and the witness statement, the decision was made to shut down the intersection," according to a news release from THPD information officer Ryan Adamson.
Adamson said the intersection will remain closed until Indiana State Police explosive technicians inspect the mailbox.
