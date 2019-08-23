A suspicious package found near a home in northern Vigo County on Thursday prompted a police investigation that revealed the package was harmless.
Indiana State Police report Trooper Hans Novak requested an inspection of the package by the ISP Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Indianapolis after Novak was shown the suspicious package found on Clinton Avenue prior to 8 a.m.
The EOD team arrived about 10:30 a.m. and used canine units and an x-ray machine to inspect the package. About noon, the team used a device to neutralize the package and deemed the scene safe. After more information, no explosive devices were found inside the package. There was no danger to the public.
ISP Trooper B.J. Patterson continues to investigate the the case. Anyone with information about the package is asked to call the ISP Post at Putnamville at 800-742-0717.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.