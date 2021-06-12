Two persons of interest in the June 10 Carlisle shooting and death of 15-year-old Mezmariah L. Wilson of Shelburn have been located.
Matthew T. Earle and Kyle R. Johnson were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1700 block of South 12th Street in Terre Haute.
Indiana State Police Central SWAT, Terre Haute PD SWAT assisted with the search warrant, and the investigation was conducted by lead Detective Jason Schoffstall who was assisted by First Sgt. Jason Fajt, Sgt. Sam Stearley, and Detectives Brian Maudlin, Angie Hahn and Ryan Winters.
Earle and Johnson were transported to the Sullivan County Jail and charged with the following:
Matthew T. Earle, 23 of Terre Haute
1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)
2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)
Kyle R. Johnson, 20 of Coal City
1. Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)
2. Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony)
The Indiana State Police Putnamville District would like to thank the public for their assistance in attempting to locate both subjects.
This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Information will be updated as the investigation proceeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.