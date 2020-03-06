One person has been treated for a gunshot wound following a police-involved shooting early today.
Detectives from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post have been requested by Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen to investigate an officer involved shooting incident that took place about midnight today near the Circle K gas station at 6270 Wabash Ave.
According to information from State Police, THPD officers were conducting a traffic stop when, shortly after making contact with the driver and passenger in the vehicle, assistance was requested from the first officer, and additional city police officers responded. A physical altercation quickly ensued with the passenger of the vehicle. During the altercation, police report that the subject brandished a firearm. Two officers then discharged their service weapons, resulting in the subject being struck and injured.
Medical assistance was immediately provided at the scene. The subject was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute with non-life threatening injuries, and currently remains hospitalized. One police officer was transported to Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
All THPD officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings. City officers involved in the shooting are Sgt. Adam Loudermilk, who has 15 years of service, and Patrol Officer Daniel L. Johnson, who has three years of service.
The names of the individuals involved in the traffic stop and altercation with police have not been released.
The investigation is being conducted by State Police detectives Don Curtis and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of Lt. Jeff Hearon, First Sgt. Jason Fajt, Sgt. Sam Stearley, CSI Sgt. Brandon Mullen and CSI Sgt. Jim Cody of the Putnamville State Police Post.
Upon completion of the investigation, Indiana State Police detectives will submit a report to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office for review. The prosecutor will decide if and what charges will be filed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.