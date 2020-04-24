The suspect in Tuesday night's pursuit from West Terre Haute that ended in a crash at Deming Park has been arrested in the Chicago area.

West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark said Jacob Tyler Rentauskas, 24, was taken into custody overnight.

No other information on his arrest was available this morning.

Rentauskas was named Wednesday as the suspect from the police pursuit.

Rentauskas has a lengthy criminal history including charges of domestic battery in 2014 and pointing a firearm in 2015, both in St. Joseph County, possession of methamphetamine in 2018 in Fulton County, and domestic battery and strangulation in 2018 in Scott County.

Rentauskas served about 19 months in the Indiana Department of Correction on a 2014 conviction of domestic battery and strangulation in St. Joseph County.

He had also been arrested in Chicago in November 2018 on an out-of-state warrant.

According to court records, Rentauskas has resided in Crawfordsville, Mishawaka, South Bend and Scottsburg in the past 10 years.

In the Vigo County case, officers responded about 11:18 p.m. Tuesday to a report of reckless driving in the 800 block of West National Avenue in West Terre Haute. After the driver was stopped and gave police a driver's license, he drove away.

Minutes later, the pursuit crossed the Wabash River eastbound into Terre Haute.

Vigo County sheriff's deputies deployed stop sticks at First and Ohio streets, flattening the vehicle's tires. Police said they believe the suspect shot at officers while striking the stop sticks. No one was injured.

The pursuit crossed Terre Haute and ended at Deming Park when the suspect's vehicle crashed into a park gate wall, and he ran off, police said. The vehicle -- a red pickup truck -- was possibly stolen, with a handgun left inside the vehicle, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the park and searched the area. An unmanned aerial vehicle and an Indiana State Police helicopter were called in to assist. The search was halted a few hours later when police concluded the suspect had left the area.