A Terre Haute man who led police on a chase Saturday morning, crashing into three squad cars in the process, is to appear in court for an initial hearing Thursday.
Joshua Lash, 35, was released from a local hospital and booked into the Vigo County Jail at 5:23 p.m. Monday. His bond is set at $15,000.
Lash faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, theft and resisting arrest.
Police said Lash was believed to have stolen from a Terre Haute Walmart, then fled the scene and led police on a chase.
During the chase, Lash "purposely struck three squad cars and fought with officers at the conclusion of the pursuit," police chief Shawn Keen said. No police officers were seriously injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.