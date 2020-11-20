The suspect in an Oct. 28 shooting in downtown Terre Haute is set to appear in court today.
Theotis Gordon, 20, of Terre Haute, was arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail Thursday afternoon on a warrant for aggravated battery and burglary. He was arrested last week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in connection with a domestic incident at the Highland Quarters apartment complex in the 600 block of Cherry Street.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving two other people. The victim was shot multiple times, and was recovering in stable condition at a local hospital.
The shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Cherry Street on the southern edge of the Indiana State University campus, prompting a lockout of university buildings and local schools during a search for the suspect.
Police soon announced surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the campus area in a vehicle.
ISU officials said the victim and suspect were not ISU students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.