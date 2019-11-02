A Terre Haute man was arrested early Saturday morning after a more than six-hour standoff with Terre Haute Police.
Daniel Brown was booked in the Vigo County Jail. Brown had active warrants for escape, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and battery on a person less than 14 years old
Nearly 5 hours in and police are still trying to get the man to come out of the home. pic.twitter.com/UBbwUxxDwh— Alex Modesitt (@TribstarAlex) November 2, 2019
Around 6 p.m. police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Sycamore Street for a protective order violation.
When police learned Brown was in the home and had active warrants, they began a search of the home, said THPD Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson.
After clearing the basement and first floor of the home, police began to check the attic. Before they could enter, Adamson said, Brown threatened to shoot the officers.
The officers backed out of the home and called for the department's Special Response Team.
The six hour standoff ensued.
Police repeatedly called for Brown to exit the home throughout the night and used several other methods, including flashbang grenades, to try and coax him out.
"This is a prime example of why we're thankful for the defensive tools that we have," Adamson said. "Our armored vehicles, our rifles, our shields, this is a prime examples of why we have those things and why they keep Terre Haute safer."
Just before midnight police entered the home and took Brown into custody.
Adamson said that while it may have seemed like it took a long time for the standoff's resolution, the ultimate goal, no matter how long it takes, is for everyone to make it through the event safe.
"It took what seems like forever but safety is paramount," Adamson said. "He was taken into custody, nobody was hurt and ultimately that's the goal."
UPDATE 12:05 am: Terre Haute Police Dept. public information officer Ryan Adamson tweeted just after midnight that the suspect is in custody.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
The suspect is in custody.— Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) November 2, 2019
• • •
UPDATE 10:30 pm: Nearly 5 hours in and police are still trying to get the man to come out of the home in the 2200 block of Sycamore Street in Terre Haute.
Police said the man inside is wanted on multiple warrants. Police searched the home earlier in the evening and, when confronting the man hiding in his attic, were threatened in a manner that warranted a Special Response Team response, police said.
Earlier this evening police were calling for him to exit the home and using flash-bang grenades to coax him out according to the Tribune-Star reporter on the scene.
• • •
7 p.m. report: Terre Haute police ask that the public avoid the area of the 2200 block of Sycamore Street.
A man sought on warrants and who has made threats to shoot officers has barricaded himself in a house near Sycamore and North 22nd streets.
The department's special response team has been called in, and police negotiators are attempting to contact the man, police said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
THPD SRT was called to the 2200 block of Sycamore in reference to a standoff. The suspect, who has several active warrants, is barricaded in the house and made threats to shoot officers. Hostage negotiations are attempting contact. Please avoid the area until further notice.— Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) November 1, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.