Suspect in Chloe Carroll homicide sent to adult court

The suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Chloe Carroll of Terre Haute will face adult-court charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness.
Vigo County Juvenile Magistrate Daniel Kelly on Friday signed a 25-page order waiving juvenile court jurisdiction over Montez Ellington Jr., 16, of Terre Haute.
Ellington is expected to appear at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Vigo Superior Court 6, likely by video, said Rob Roberts, Vigo County chief deputy prosecutor.
"We appreciate the patience of the family and friends of Chloe Carroll and the community," Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said in a statement. "We understand this has been a time-consuming process. But it has been necessary to meet all of the due process steps required under the law. The formal charges will be filed next week in Vigo Superior Court, Division 6."
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 23, 2021, Terre Haute police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 13th and Poplar streets, where they learned there had been a shooting outside a gas station and convenience store.
Near 19th and Poplar streets, officers found a maroon GMC Acadia SUV with a driver-side rear window broken out and determined Carroll had been a passenger in the vehicle and had been shot.
Carroll died from a single gunshot wound through the head, according to the documentation in Friday's court order. No other significant injuries were observed and no other contributing factors to cause of death were found. Manner of death was ruled to be homicide.
Police allege that Ellington, then 15, from the rear of the gas station fired five shots in the direction of the parked GMC. His intended target apparently was another juvenile. Two shots struck the upper half of the SUV. One shot that hit the vehicle entered through the driver-side rear door window, striking Carroll in the head, according to the court documents.
Another teen, Cody Scherb, 17, has been charged and already has entered adult court. Scherb faces felony charges of theft of a firearm and dangerous possession of a firearm.
In a two-day hearing in late May and in subsequent filings, the prosecution and defense argued the question of whether Ellington should face charges as an adult.
In his order issued Friday, Kelly wrote that Ellington had a significant history of aggressive and violent behavior and had "... exhausted the resources for rehabilitation that are available within the juvenile justice system."
The magistrate judge concluded "... the state has established by a preponderance of evidence that Montez Ellington is beyond rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system."
Further, he wrote, "... the evidence shows the respondent has persistently engaged in a pattern of violent and aggressive behaviors and prior intervention efforts and services have been unable to prevent or even limit the continuation of such behaviors.
"The state has proven by a preponderance of the evidence that it is in the best interests of the safety and welfare of the community that the child stand trial as an adult. Montez Ellington has engaged in repeated acts of violence from his middle school years to the present, with the severity of such incidents escalating to threats of murder to a police officer and eventually to actual murder."
The prosecution, Kelly wrote, had met its burden on all elements required by Indiana law for Ellington to stand trial as an adult. Ellington was remanded to custody of the Vigo County sheriff and will be held without bail unless otherwise determined by the court. The public defender's office was appointed.
Contact Mark Fitton at mark.fitton@tribstar.com or 812-231-4333.
