A Terre Haute man has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 27 shooting on South Eighth Street.
Shane Daniel Turner, 27, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 6:42 p.m. Monday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He was being sought by police in connection with the shooting of Joshua A. Ping at 1314 S. Eighth St.
Police had already arrested Royss A. Ellis, 40, and his 20-year-old daughter Briella N. Ellis, who is the girlfriend of Ping, in connection with the incident.
Royss Ellis faces charges of attempted murder as a Level 1 felony, aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony and battery as a class A misdemeanor.
Briella Ellis faces a charge of domestic battery.
Witnesses told police Royss Ellis showed up at the residence with Turner during a domestic dispute between Ellis’ daughter and Ping.
Witnesses told police Royss Ellis told Turner to shoot Ping. Turner reportedly shot Ping twice.
Ping told police that prior to the shooting, he had been arguing with Briella Ellis when she began breaking things in the home with a baseball bat, and she attempted to hit him with the bat.
