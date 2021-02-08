It was 1989, and Patrick Ralston of Terre Haute and his family were walking on a trail in Brown County State Park.
It was no ordinary walk, but one with Indiana first lady Susan Bayh and her husband, then newly elected Indiana Gov. Evan Bayh.
"Gov. Bayh had an environmental walk in the spring after he was elected governor at Brown County State Park. We took a hike on a trail with my wife and kids. He then went back to an area in the park to discuss his vision of Indiana and protecting more lands for use by the public," said Ralston, who had been appointed by Bayh as the director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
That vision included creating five new state parks and one new fish and wildlife area, as well as creating the Indiana Environmental license plate and Natural Resources Foundation.
"Susan played an integral part of that. She had a real environmental interest in the state of Indiana, which peaked my interest. She was always a gracious lady and someone who cared about people," Ralston said, who still has a black and white photo of Susan and Evan Bayh, with Ralston and Ralston's wife and two children on that hike.
Susan Bayh, who served as first lady from 1989 to 1997, died Feb. 5 at the age of 61 following a prolonged battle with brain cancer. In 2015, she had a benign brain tumor removed after experiencing migraines.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton appointed her to the International Joint Commission, where she served for six years overseeing issues arising between the United States and Canada. In 1995, Ralston served on the Great Lakes Commission, overseeing economic and environmental issues of the Great Lakes. It was then that Susan Bayh presented him with a Sagamore of the Wabash award for that work.
"It is a very sad thing for our state and our country to have someone of her quality pass," Ralston said. "She was a contributor, not a taker, in a lot of ways to help a lot of people," Ralston said. "I was taken aback by her generosity and the way she conducted herself ... as an example of what a true servant-leader is — and she was that," Ralston said.
Susan Bayh also taught as a visiting professor in environmental affairs and law at Butler University and served on its board. She served on the dean's council at Indiana University's Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.
Another Terre Haute resident, Fred Nation, served as press secretary for Gov. Evan Bayh.
"In my nine years actively with Evan and Susan, which includes the year before and the years of the Bayh (gubernatorial) administration, during the years I had a lot of contact with them, Susan always had a smile on her face, was always pleasant, always eager to help and concerned about other people," Nation said.
"She was a very caring person," Nation said.
"I don't remember the exact year, but a team of cheerleaders from Terre Haute North Vigo High School had won some sort of a national award at a cheerleading competition and they were coming back to Indiana and landing at Indianapolis International Airport," Nation said.
"We somehow got the word of this and Susan immediately said she wanted to go out and greet them. She, of course, had been a cheerleader at ... (University of California-Berkeley). It was like at 9 p.m.," Nation said. "It was such a nice touch and she knew they would appreciate that."
Susan was cheerleader in her senior year at UC-Berkeley. She also was selected as Miss Southern California in 1978 and was a princess in the Rose Bowl Parade that year.
She earned a degree in political science from Berkeley and a law degree from University of Southern California. She worked as an attorney for Barnes & Thornburg in Indianapolis, worked for Eli Lilly as an attorney and served on board of directors for several companies in biotechnology, telecommunications, and healthcare.
Nation said Susan also worked to improve the state's literacy rate.
"She headed up an active campaign and a network across the state for ways to add funding to those efforts. She was quite good at that because she related so well to anybody. She could talk with anyone and had this dazzling smile and positive manner about her all the time," Nation said.
In November 1995, Susan and Evan announced the birth of their twin sons, Beau and Nick.
"I got a call, come to the hospital," Nation said. "We had a mob of press, all the Indianapolis television stations and a bunch of reporters," as Susan was the first in 100 years to have children while her husband served in office.
"Even thought I had dealt with the press a lot, I had never quite dealt with something like that," Nation said. "I got to meet the new twins probably within a hour after they were born and even then, after delivering twins, she was so pleasant and so cooperative. Everyone wanted to take pictures and see the kids. She was just great in dealing with that."
Those twin sons are both officers in the military reserves — Beau in the Marines and Nick in the Army — and both have undergraduate degrees from Harvard University and are completing degrees at Harvard law (Beau) and Harvard business (Nick) schools.
"What a testament to both her and her husband. What a great Hoosier family," Nation said.
Judith Anderson, a former Vigo County commissioner who served in office for 20 years, said her family and Evan Bayh's family "go way, way back to when I was a little kid, so when Susan and Evan got married, the first time I met her I knew she was special," she said. "It broke my heart that such a lovely lady is no longer with us. I feel the world has lost a really, really special person.
"My best thought about Susan is that she was just one of those people who was so kind and so sweet, she was almost unreal," Anderson said. "No matter where you saw her or met her, how much you knew her or how little you knew her, she was always the same."
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.