The COVID-19 surge has arrived in Vigo County, ironically, just as stay-at-home and business closure mandates are being relaxed around the state.

Positive cases grew by 16 in Vigo County in daily reporting to the state. Vigo County Health Department today said 101 cases have been confirmed, while the Indiana State Department of Health reports 98 on its website.

“A lot of people are correlating things to the reopening,” warned public health educator Roni Elder of the Vigo health department, “but these rising numbers could be exposures that occurred a week or more ago. It could be a combination of exposure a week ago, then getting sick a few days later, and then getting tested and getting the results back.”

Vigo County has mandated all restaurant employees wear masks, she said, and many other stores are requiring their employees to wear masks.

“It's scary that now you're able to do a little more,” Elder said,” but is it morally right to go out and do more, with cases on the rise. Even if you don't get sick, you could get the virus and transmit it to others who will get sick.”

An increase in testing through additional sites being open is not the reason positive tests will go up, she said.

“It would be a good feeling if we were testing more, but we were not getting any positive results,” Elder said.

According to data released at noon by the ISDH, Sullivan and Clay County each added two new positive cases.

In the eight-county District 7 of west central Indiana, 20 new cases were reported.

ISDH today announced that 634 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 26,053 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 41 percent of ICU beds and nearly 80 percent of ventilators were available as of Thursday.

A total of 1,508 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 26 over the previous day. Another 138 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 160,239 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 154,083 on Wednesday.

Johnson County had the most new cases, at 116. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (27), Bartholomew (12), Boone (14), Elkhart (48), Hamilton (10), Lake (98), Marion (103), Porter (11), St. Joseph (42) and Vigo (12). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

ISDH is holding drive-thru clinics today through Sunday in Bluffton, Gary, Madison and Sullivan. Details of these clinics and additional state-sponsored sites can be found at the COVID-19 testing clinic link at www.coronavirus.in.gov. Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill.