The Indiana Supreme Court has denied a request by former Vigo County School Superintendent Danny Tanoos to review bribery charges filed against Tanoos in Marion County.
In a 3-2 decision issued Thursday, the court denied a petition to transfer the case.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush and Justices Steven David and Christopher Goff voted to deny the petition. Justices Mark Massa and Geoffrey Slaughter voted to grant the petition to transfer.
Marion County Superior Court 4 has been notified of the Supreme Court order, and the criminal case will proceed with a hearing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in front of Judge Lisa Borges.
The criminal case was put on hold in the trial court while a mid-case appeal filed in June was before the Court of Appeals, and then the Indiana Supreme Court.
On Dec. 6, the Indiana Court of Appeals issued its opinion that trial court Judge Lisa Borges did not error in refusing to dismiss the charges, which Tanoos claimed were unclear and did not point to a specific crime being committed.
The order issued Thursday said the justices reviewed the appeals court decision, records, briefs and materials filed for the petition, and the justices conferred about the case before voting.
Tanoos faces one count of bribery as a Class C felony, which carries a potential sentence of two to eight years in prison with an advisory sentence of four years. He also faces two counts of bribery as a Level 5 felony, which carry a potential penalty of one to six years in prison with an advisory sentence of three years.
Tanoos has maintained his innocence.
The charges filed in September 2018 allege Tanoos solicited and accepted items of value, including concert tickets and dinners from an Indianapolis-based employee of a vendor, Energy Systems Group, in exchange for recommendations that ESG be contracted to do work for the school system.
Tanoos’ defense team filed a mid-case appeal arguing that accepting dinners and tickets from a vendor doing business with the school corporation does not constitute bribery. The appeal also raises the argument that any Indiana public official could face prosecution for accepting gifts from an individual or organization.
