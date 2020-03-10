Sunrise Coal has permanently closed its Carlisle mining operation in an effort to reduce financial loss.
The announcement came Monday evening when the company posted its 2019 annual financial and operating results on its website.
"After experiencing negative free cash flow at Carlisle over the past 18 months,” said Brent Bilsland, president and chief executive officer of Hallador Energy Company, “we have decided to permanently close Carlisle which will further reduce our overall cost structure, maximize per ton margins and, reduce current and future capex by utilizing Carlisle equipment and parts at Oaktown. As we reduce coal and parts inventories, we will generate significant cash to be utilized for debt reduction."
In January, Hallador Energy announced Sunrise Coal was temporarily idling production at its Carlisle Mine causing an immediate reduction in force of its 90 employees.
The website report indicates that as a result of permanently closing the Carlisle mine, the company recorded an impairment of $65.7 million. Additionally, the company impaired the Bulldog reserve by $9.2 million and its Hourglass Sands project by $2.9 million. These three impairments totaled $77.9 million.
Hallador Energy is headquartered in Terre Haute, and through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry.
To learn more about Hallador or Sunrise, go online to www.halladorenergy.com.
