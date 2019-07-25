A community survey conducted July 19 classified 566 people as being homeless in Vigo County.
"I think what it does is it adds efficacy to our argument that we have a major need to enhance services and, at minimum, provide a day shelter," Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said of the tabulation, which was released Thursday.
The survey broke the 566 number down into two categories, sheltered and unsheltered.
In the case of the sheltered homeless, 372 people were found staying in hotels, shelters, recovery houses or housing programs for people who do not have transitional housing. Those numbers were gained through site visits and telephone calls to administrators.
In the case of the unsheltered homeless, 194 people were found living on the street or in non-habitable conditions, such as abandoned homes or even vehicles or in recreational vehicles in parks or on vacant lots. Those numbers were gained through one-on-one interactions.
Danielle Elkins, chairwoman of the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley, said there "waiting lists for people to get on transitional housing programs. However, a lot of people don't know about the resources to get help assistance or SNAP benefits," she said.
SNAP -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- is a federal nutrition assistance program for low-income families.
"But just getting people put on a list for shelter, or a program to better help them can be difficult. There are a lot of people who fall in the cracks because they can't get an identification and they don't have an address. So a day drop-in center would be ideal for this community," Elkins said.
A day shelter would allow people to take a shower, do laundry "and have an address where they could get mail or use the phone. That is something that we really need to look into further," Elkins said.
Kearns said he thinks such a shelter should not be located in Terre Haute's downtown commerce area. He suggests something more centrally located, such as Gilbert Park at 14th and Wabash Avenue.
Kearns said the Homeless Council is working to obtain grants to fund such a separate, free-standing building.
The county commissioner has also advocated for a homeless coordinator position in the Vigo County Health Department. The coordinator would seek private, state and federal funding and coordinate future homeless counts.
Volunteers with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley visited parks and abandoned homes as well as people staying in recovery houses, shelters, housing programs and hotels to conduct short surveys to assess needs of homeless.
The volunteers passed out personal hygiene times provided by Bethany House, gave water provided from Indiana American Water and bug spray, provided by the Vigo County Health Department.
"Every person that we approached was in a (homeless) situation," Kearns said. "The stories that we heard were eye opening. It is not stereotypical cases. It's people who were displaced because they were short on rent (or) had landlord issues. An eye-opening for me was a lot of these people we interacted with do have money coming, but it will not hit until the first of the month.
"As we did this survey at the end of the month people were displaced because their money simply ran out," Kearns said, adding those people stay in hotels or at camp grounds when possible.
Elkins said a "couple handfuls" of people were living outdoors by choice, saying some people "may not want to live by rules or be in communal living or may have post-traumatic stress disorder or a substance abuse disorder. We ran into people who have lived on the streets for 30 years by choice."
Kearns said he was surprised the survey numbers were closer to 600 than previous estimates of 400. He also said the actual number of homeless is likely twice as high as the 566 found in the July 19 community survey.
That, Kearns said, shows a need for an annual survey in the summer when people are more easily found, rather than in winter when people may stay on couches in homes of a friend or in some other building.
