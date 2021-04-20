A bridge replacement project on Indiana 63 over U.S. 41 on the city's north side will result in a traffic detour through the summer months.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the northbound Indiana 63 bridge over southbound U.S. 41 will close on or after Saturday, May 1.
The road is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.
The detour will take motorists onto U.S. 41 northbound to a cross-over at Florida Avenue where a temporary traffic signal will allow U-turn access onto southbound U.S. 41 so traffic can flow back to northbound Indiana 63.
This project was awarded to White Construction Inc. for $3.2 million.
Meanwhile, another part of the project bid includes a bridge deck replacement in Clay County on Indiana 59 north of Clay City about two miles north of Indiana 246.
The Indiana 59 work begins May 1 as well. Traffic will be controlled at the bridge with a temporary traffic signal allowing for one travel lane across the bridge.
