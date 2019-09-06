A Sullivan woman was injured Friday morning following a single-vehicle accident on Old U.S. 41 near County Road 100 East in Sullivan County.
Rachel R. Hunt, 25, was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for complaints of pain after losing control of her Honda Civic and rolling multiple times, according to a news release from Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames.
Ames said state police and Sullivan Sheriff's deputies responded at 10:33 a.m. to a crash near Paxton.
Police learned Hunt was northbound on 100 East when she lost control of her car while rounding a turn. Police said Hunt over corrected, causing her car to leave the road.
Hunt's car rolled three times in a field before coming to rest on its top. Hunt climbed out her back window and waited for emergency crews to respond.
Police cited Hunt for speed too fast for road conditions, no seat belt and a learner’s permit violation.
The state police reminds drivers and passengers that wearing a seat belt is not only the law, but is designed to protect against the effects of a crash or sudden stop.
Master Trooper Hanks was assisted at the crash scene by Sullivan County deputies Ron Elliott and Collin Berg, Haddon Volunteer Township Fire Department, Carlisle Ambulance, SCAT and Morrison Wrecker Service.
