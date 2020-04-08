Sullivan County has recorded its fourth positive case for COVID-19, according to a news release this morning from the Sullivan County Health Department.
"This is an ongoing investigation and as more information is provided to the community, the Sullivan County Health Department is working closely with local and state officials to ensure the contacts of this patient are identified and monitored," said Dr. Michael Gamble, the county health officer.
No deaths have been reported in Sullivan County, where 41 test results have been received.
Meanwhile, the Vigo County Health Department updated its website Tuesday afternoon to show 30 confirmed cases, with 28 active cases and two deaths.
Today's update on the state coronavirus website has Vigo County listed at 32 confirmed cases. A request for clarification has been made to county health officials. The website shows 219 test results received in Vigo County.
The Parke County Health Department has five confirmed cases.
Vermillion County remains at two confirmed cases.
Clay County increased to 11 confirmed cases, up from seven confirmed on Tuesday.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health today announced that 439 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 5,943 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 203 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 30,869 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 28,764 on Monday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 151. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Bartholomew (11), Hamilton (29), Hancock (12), Hendricks (17), Johnson (19), Lake (43) and St. Joseph (13). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
Demographics show about 70 percent of the state's deaths occur in patients age 70 and older. About 63 percent of those deaths occur in men.
The data also shows more than half of the state's positive cases occur in people ages 40 to 69.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.
The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.
