SULLIVAN — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Tuesday burglary at the Pigg Implement dealership located on North Section Street.
An investigation by Lt. William Snead revealed two white males broke into the building around 3:30 a.m.
A surveillance video shows the suspects stole as many as seven Stihl chainsaws.
Police have released images of the suspects shown on store video. Anyone who knows the identity of these suspects can contact Lt. Snead at the Sheriff's Office at 812-268-4308.
