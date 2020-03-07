Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one dead and another hospitalized.
Police said the accident happened about 5 a.m. Saturday morning on State Road 54 near County Road 525 East, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Police said an eastbound vehicle ran off of the right shoulder, before veering back into the path of a westbound vehicle.
The driver of the eastbound vehicle was killed in the crash.
The decedent's name is not being released pending identification and notification of family, Cottom said.
The driver of the westbound vehicle, Tucker Hancock, 26, of Carlisle, was listed in stable condition, after being transported to Sullivan County Community Hospital.
State Road 54 was detoured for two hours during the investigation and clean up.
