A Sullivan man faces charges after Indiana State Police opened an investigation into the apparent beating of a four-week-old infant in May.
Dalton W. Arnold, 24, is charged with battery resulting in protracted loss or impairment, a Level 3 felony, and neglect of dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, also a level 3 felony
He was arrested on a warrant Thursday and is held in Sullivan County Jail. Bond is set at $60,000.
ISP said its investigators began work on May 21 troopers learned the infant was taken by ambulance from the Sullivan County Hospital Emergency room to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis with significant and life-threatening injuries.
Troopers said Arnold was a live-in boyfriend staying with the infant and infant’s mother and had direct supervision of the infant when the injuries occurred.
Investigating were Master Trooper Detective Ryan Winters and Trooper Detective Michael Featherling. They worked with the state's Department of Children Services and the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office. Also assisting were Sullivan City Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, according to an ISP news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.